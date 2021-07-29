Procter & Gamble names Jon Moeller as its new CEO, replacing David Taylor, effective November

Procter & Gamble announced Thursday that its current chief operating officer Jon Moeller will become CEO in November, replacing David Taylor, who will become executive chairman of the company's board of directors.

Moeller currently is also vice chairman of P&G.

The Cornell University grad has worked at the consumer goods giant since 1988, when he was hired as a cost analyst for P&G's food products division.

"Jon has been an integral part of P&G's leadership team for well over two decades, helping develop the strategies that P&G people are executing with excellence to drive P&G's growth and value creation," said James McNerney, lead director of P&G's board, in a statement announcing the surprise move.

"He is an outstanding leader, and the Company will benefit from his ongoing leadership to build on the strong momentum he has helped create over the last few years."

Taylor had been CEO since Nov. 1, 2015, replacing A.G. Lafley, who himself became P&G's executive chairman. Taylor will exit as CEO on Nov. 1 this year.

His tenure as CEO was marked by a proxy battle in 2017 with the investor Nelson Peltz. Despite beating back an effort by Peltz to win a seat on its board, P&G that years appointed him to the board, noting that he had won a large percentage of shareholders' votes.

"We thank David for his strategic leadership and guidance over the last six years as the Company has returned to consistent balanced growth and value creation," McNerney said.

"A strong plan for sustained success is in place and the Board unanimously agrees that now is the time to transition to Jon as CEO. We are fortunate and grateful to have David continue as Executive Chairman," McNerney said.

P&G also announced Thursday that Shailesh Jejurikar was elected as chief operating officer, effective Oct. 1.

Jejurikar currently serves as the chief executive officer of the company's Fabric & Home Care sector, P&G's largest business unit.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.