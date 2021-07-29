Robinhood starts trading at $38 per share, valuing stock trading app at roughly $32 billion

Baiju Bhatt and Vlad Tenev attend Robinhood Markets IPO Listing Day on July 29, 2021 in New York City.

Shares of Robinhood started trading on the Nasdaq at $38 per share on Thursday, valuing the popular stock trading app at roughly $32 billion.

Trading for the first time under ticker HOOD, the online brokerage hit the public markets it seeks to democratize for amateur investors.

Shares fluctuated between losses and gains around its opening price, but last traded down 6% at around $35 per share.

Robinhood, whose stock trading app has surged in popularity among retail investors, sold shares in its IPO at $38 a piece on Wednesday evening, at the low end of the $38 and $42 range. However, Robinhood is still valued at 10.5x forward EBITDA.

The company sold 52.4 million shares, raising close to $2 billion. Co-founders Vlad Tenev and Baiju Bhatt each sold about $50 million worth of stock. The company was last valued in the private markets at $11.7 billion in September.

Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase are the lead investment banks on the deal. Underwriters will have an option to buy an additional 5.5 million shares.

Unlike many recent IPOs, Robinhood was profitable last year, generating a net income of $7.45 million on net revenue of $959 million in 2020, versus a loss of $107 million on $278 million in 2019.

However, the brokerage lost $1.4 billion in the first quarter of 2021 tied to emergency fundraising-related losses during January's GameStop trading mania. The company generated $522 million in revenue in the first quarter of 2021, up 309% from the $128 million earned in the first quarter of 2020.