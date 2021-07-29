Guggenheim upgrades Spotify, says investors should buy the dip

Daniel Ek, chief executive officer and co-founder of Spotify AB, stands for a photograph after a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016.

The struggles for Spotify have gone on long enough and it's time to bet on a rebound, according to investment firm Guggenheim.

The streaming audio stock has badly underperformed this year, falling 29%. Shares have slid for five straight sessions, including a 5.7% drop on Wednesday after Spotify's latest earnings report showed slowing growth.