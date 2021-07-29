Texas Gov. Abbott threatens fines again against local officials and businesses that enforce mask mandates, vaccine requirements

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order Thursday, reiterating his opposition to mask mandates, Covid-related business restrictions and vaccination requirements and issuing fines of up to $1,000 on those who fail to comply.

The governor also called on state hospitals to deliver daily reports on their capacity to the Texas Department of State Health Services to send to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"The new Executive Order emphasizes that the path forward relies on personal responsibility rather than government mandates," Abbott said in a statement. Abbott's order reiterates and extends previous orders he's issued penalizing local officials and others for enforcing various Covid safety protocols.