The national eviction ban will expire in 2 days. Renters in these states are still protected

The national ban on evictions will expire in two days, leaving the millions of Americans who are still behind on their rent at risk of being forced out of their homes. But some states will continue to limit the proceedings beyond July 31.

In California, where as many as 1.6 million renters may be in arrears, most landlords can't move forward with evictions until October.

In Washington, D.C., landlords can't begin evictions again until Aug. 26, and only at that point if they'd filed one against you prior to the pandemic (in these cases, you must also be given 30 days notice). Other evictions can't resume until Oct. 12, and you must be provided with at least 60 days notice.

The eviction moratorium in Hawaii will lift on Aug. 6. Illinois' ban will be in effect through August, and Maryland's until Aug. 15.

New York has extended its eviction moratorium until September for tenants who've endured a Covid-related setback or for whom moving could pose a health risk. To qualify, renters must submit a hardship form to their landlord.

Renters in New Jersey can't be kicked out of their homes until January.

In addition, you can't be evicted for nonpayment of rent during any months for which your landlord accepted federal rental assistance, said Emma Foley, a researcher at the National Low Income Housing Coalition. The NLIHC has a state-by-state list of the 483 programs giving out the aid.