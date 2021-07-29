Traeger, Weber battle it out in barbecue IPO mini-boom as consumers spend billions on outdoor cooking

People have been eating and cooking more meals outdoors since the pandemic began, a trend driving several barbecue companies to go public.

The popularity of at-home barbecuing and grilling skyrocketed amid the pandemic as people stayed home and cooked more meals instead of dining out.

Now several leading barbecue companies are looking to take advantage of that growth through initial public offerings, including Traeger, which priced its initial public offering at $18 a share on Wednesday, the high-end of its anticipated deal range and at an implied $2 billion valuation. It began trading on the NYSE on Thursday under the ticker symbol "COOK" and rose above its IPO price in early action with as much as a 25% gain.

More than $1.8 billion worth of grills, smokers, grill accessories, fuel, and stoves and accessories were sold between March and May in the U.S., a 5% increase compared to 2020, according to NPD.

Grills and smokers made up $1.1 billion of that, a 3% increase from 2020 and nearly double from 2019. In total, roughly 5.4 million grills and smokers were sold in the three months, the peak period for barbecue sales. While that is down 10% from 2020, it's up 81% from 2019.

Joe Derochowski, home industry advisor at NPD, said a few factors drove those numbers up but mainly that people have been eating and cooking more meals, as well as a strong desire to do anything outside where you can invite people over safely. People have also been looking to experiment more with their food, leading them to buy new things like smokers or other accessories for their grill like a pizza stone.

"Last year we did everything we could to get outside, and you saw the growth in things like outdoor toys and sports equipment," Derochowski said. "When you crave being outside, you start to eat outside, which leads to more grilling and cooking outside."

Traeger, which is known for its wood pellet grill, and its rival Weber, are two of the biggest benefactors of the heightened interest in grilling. Weber recently filed paperwork with U.S. regulators for an initial public offering.

Weber says it's the industry leader in the U.S. — the biggest grilling market globally — with a 23% market share, citing a Frost & Sullivan report. It also says it is the top brand in several of the other top grilling countries, which include Australia, Canada, France and Germany. In total, it says it has sold 30 million grills in the U.S. and 50 million globally.

The company reported $963.3 million in revenue for the six months ending March 31, a 62% year-over-year growth. While Weber sells its products on Amazon and at Home Depot and Lowe's, the company also has 170 branded retail locations and its e-commerce site. Its direct-to-consumer and website represented 20% of its business in 2020 and has grown 31% annually since 2018.