Grand jury indicts Trevor Milton, founder of electric carmaker Nikola, on three counts of fraud

CEO and founder of U.S. Nikola, Trevor Milton speaks during presentation of its new full-electric and hydrogen fuel-cell battery trucks in partnership with CNH Industrial, at an event in Turin, Italy December 2, 2019.

Trevor Milton, founder of EV start-up Nikola, was indicted on three counts of criminal fraud by a federal grand jury for allegedly lying about "nearly all aspects of the business," according to the indictment, which was unsealed Thursday.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Manhattan accused the billionaire, who resigned as chairman in September, with two counts of securities fraud, including making false statements about the company, and wire fraud.

Prosecutors said Milton built an intricate scheme designed to pump up the company's stock for his own gain by lying about the company's products, technology and future sales prospects. They accuse him of using Nikola's deal to go public via a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, to target amateur retail investors, some of whom lost hundreds of thousands of dollars.

"Milton's scheme targeted individual, non-professional investors — so-called retail investors — by making false and misleading statements directly to the investing public through social media, and television, print and podcast interviews," prosecutors said in the 49-page indictment.

Shares of Nikola were down by as much as 11% during early trading Thursday to less than $13 a share.