To understand why Texas and Oklahoma want to move to the SEC, follow the money

Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Theo Wease (10) catches a pass over Florida Gators defensive back Jaydon Hill (23) during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Florida Gators on December 30, 2020 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Matthew Pearce | Icon Sportswire | Getty Images

It's the talk of the college sports world — two top football programs shifting alliances to a superior football conference. And the most notable sports network is awaiting to reap the benefits from a significant investment. The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma combined forces and officially requested entry into the NCAA's Southeastern Conference on Tuesday. The news came after they notified the Big 12 the schools would not be renewing media contacts after they expire in 2025. If Texas and OU joined the SEC, the conference could attract higher media fees, given the marketing muscle of the schools in college football and basketball. The SEC's $55 million package with CBS expires after 2023. Last December, ESPN reportedly agreed to pay the SEC $300 million per season starting in 2024. The package includes higher-tier SEC games in a deal that runs 10 years. Disney's ESPN also owns the SEC Network, a cable network dedicated to SEC sports. The finger pointing has already started, and other Big 12 schools aren't happy. But invitation meetings are scheduled, and this move is about positioning for what's ahead. When discussing the move, several execs used an old quote from legendary sports TV executive Don Ohlmeyer: "The answer to all your questions is money."

ESPN anticipating the future

The Texas and OU move is the first step to creating super conferences throughout college sports. The SEC, Atlantic Coast Conference and Big Ten have elite football programs that include Alabama, LSU, Ohio State, Michigan, Florida, and Clemson. These conferences would almost emulate a mini-NFL development league by adding more powerhouse programs, with highly touted prospects emerging from the schools annually. ESPN would benefit from the reshuffling. The network has a stake in the Longhorn Network, dedicated to University of Texas sports, and holds Big 12 streaming rights. But the LHN has failed to lure subscribers because of cord-cutting and because Texas hasn't been dominant for the last decade. Adding Texas and OU to the SEC would also provide access to high-value matchups for ESPN's Saturday afternoon and prime-time slots during the college football season. Additional ad dollars would also flow for the annual UT versus Texas A&M game, should the A&M Aggies stick around in the SEC. "That would renew an old rivalry and it's a high-intensity game," said former CBS Sports president Neal Pilson. He added that "national matchups ... would have more value — Texas vs. Georgia, Texas vs. Florida, Alabama-Oklahoma." Expanding the conference would help ESPN justify its $3 billion investment in the SEC. There's still a lot for lawyers to discuss, but the move could happen even sooner than 2025. In their joint statement declining Big 12 rights renewals, Texas and OU said they "intend to honor" existing deals. "However," they added, "both universities will continue to monitor the rapidly evolving collegiate athletics landscape as they consider how best to position their athletics programs for the future." When discussing the new SEC deal last December, ESPN executive vice president of programming Burke Magnus was asked about buying out CBS' remaining years. "We're open to that possibility," Magnus responded, "but obviously, it would have to be a circumstance that works for all involved. It's not for me to comment because it's an existing relationship, but we're perfectly comfortable to let it run its course." On Wednesday, Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby sent a cease-and-desist letter to the network, accusing it of meddling in efforts to get the teams to the SEC faster. ESPN denied wrongdoing, telling The Associated Press: "The claims in the letter have no merit."

Tight end Jelani Woods #89 of the Oklahoma State Cowboys dives into the end zone for a nullified overtime touchdown against defensive back Caden Sterns #7 and linebacker DeMarvion Overshown #0 of the Texas Longhorns at Boone Pickens Stadium on October 31, 2020 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Brian Bahr | Getty Images

Always follow the money