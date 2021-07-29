Yum Brands tops earnings estimates as sales rebound at Taco Bell, KFC and Pizza Hut

Signage is displayed outside a Yum! Brands Inc. Taco Bell and Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) restaurant in Louisville, Kentucky, U.S., on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020.

Yum Brands on Thursday reported quarterly earnings and revenue that topped analyst predictions as same-store sales grew at all of its major brands, and it opened new restaurants at a record pace.

Shares of Yum rose more than 2% in premarket trading.

Here's how the company did for its second quarter ended June 30 compared with what analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were anticipating:

Earnings per share : $1.16 vs. 96 cents expected

: $1.16 vs. 96 cents expected Revenue: $1.6 billion vs. $1.48 billion expected

During its second quarter, the company reported a net income of $391 million, or $1.29 per share, compared with $206 million, or 67 cents per share, from a year earlier.

Excluding refranchising gains and other items, Yum earned $1.16 per share, beating the 96 cents per share expected by analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

The company's revenue grew 34% from last year to $1.6 billion, and outpaced expected revenue of $1.48 billion. Worldwide same-store sales grew 23% in the quarter.

Yum said it opened 603 net new locations during the quarter and it plans to pick up the pace of its expansion by reinstating its long-term growth targets. Yum said it plans to grow the number of restaurants it operates by between 4% and 5% over the long term.

KFC's same-store sales grew 30% in the quarter, led by growth in the U.S. On a two year basis, same-store sales were up 2%. KFC's international same-store sales fell 1% over the two-year period as 2% of KFC stores remain temporarily closed as of the end of its second quarter. U.S. same-store sales grew 19% on a two-year basis as pandemic restrictions ease and diners came back.

Pizza Hut's same-store sales grew 10% this quarter. The brand's same-store sales grew 1% on a two-year basis. Only 2% of its stores were still temporarily shut during the quarter. U.S. same-store sales jumped 9% on a two-year basis, while international same-store sales shrunk 6%.

Taco Bell's same-store sales grew 21% in the quarter. On a two-year basis, its same-store sales rose 12%.

