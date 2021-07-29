Restaurants

Yum Brands tops earnings estimates as sales rebound at Taco Bell, KFC and Pizza Hut

Nadine El-Bawab@nadineelbawab
Share
Key Points
  • Yum Brands reported second-quarter earnings and revenue that topped analyst expectations.
  • The company reported record new store openings for the quarter.
  • Same-store sales grew at all three of its major brands: KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell.
  • Shares of Yum were up more than 2% in premarket trading.

In this article

Signage is displayed outside a Yum! Brands Inc. Taco Bell and Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) restaurant in Louisville, Kentucky, U.S., on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020.
Luke Sharrett | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Yum Brands on Thursday reported quarterly earnings and revenue that topped analyst predictions as same-store sales grew at all of its major brands, and it opened new restaurants at a record pace.

Shares of Yum rose more than 2% in premarket trading.

Here's how the company did for its second quarter ended June 30 compared with what analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were anticipating:

  • Earnings per share: $1.16 vs. 96 cents expected
  • Revenue: $1.6 billion vs. $1.48 billion expected

During its second quarter, the company reported a net income of $391 million, or $1.29 per share, compared with $206 million, or 67 cents per share, from a year earlier.

Excluding refranchising gains and other items, Yum earned $1.16 per share, beating the 96 cents per share expected by analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

The company's revenue grew 34% from last year to $1.6 billion, and outpaced expected revenue of $1.48 billion. Worldwide same-store sales grew 23% in the quarter.

Yum said it opened 603 net new locations during the quarter and it plans to pick up the pace of its expansion by reinstating its long-term growth targets. Yum said it plans to grow the number of restaurants it operates by between 4% and 5% over the long term.

KFC's same-store sales grew 30% in the quarter, led by growth in the U.S. On a two year basis, same-store sales were up 2%. KFC's international same-store sales fell 1% over the two-year period as 2% of KFC stores remain temporarily closed as of the end of its second quarter. U.S. same-store sales grew 19% on a two-year basis as pandemic restrictions ease and diners came back.

Pizza Hut's same-store sales grew 10% this quarter. The brand's same-store sales grew 1% on a two-year basis. Only 2% of its stores were still temporarily shut during the quarter. U.S. same-store sales jumped 9% on a two-year basis, while international same-store sales shrunk 6%.

Taco Bell's same-store sales grew 21% in the quarter. On a two-year basis, its same-store sales rose 12%.

Read the full press release from Yum Brands here.

VIDEO15:3915:39
Why Pizza Hut fell behind Domino's
Food Retail