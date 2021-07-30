Amazon hit with $887 million fine by EU privacy watchdog

The Amazon logo displayed on a smartphone and a PC screen.

LONDON — Amazon has been issued with a fine of 746 million euros ($887 million) by the European Union for breaching the bloc's data protection laws.

The fine, disclosed by Amazon on Friday in a securities filing, was issued two weeks ago by Luxembourg's privacy regulator.

The Luxembourg National Commission for Data Protection said Amazon's processing of personal data did not comply with the EU General Data Protection Regulation.

It has ordered Amazon to revise certain undisclosed business practices.

Amazon posted its third $100 billion quarter in a row on Thursday, with revenue growing by 27% year over year to $113.08 billion.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment. In the filing, the e-commerce giant said: "We believe the CNPD's decision to be without merit and intend to defend ourselves vigorously in this matter."