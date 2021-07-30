European stocks set to pull back from highs with earnings, data taking center stage

LONDON — European stocks are heading for a lower open Friday after closing the previous session at all-time highs, as investors react to another deluge of corporate earnings and economic data.

Britain's FTSE 100 is seen around 44 points lower at 7,034, Germany's DAX is set to fall by around 109 points to 15,531 and France's CAC 40 is expected to slide around 32 points to 6,602, according to IG data.

Shares in Asia-Pacific declined again on Friday, heading for their worst month since March 2020, as volatile trading continued for Chinese tech stocks and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index tumbled.

Stateside, stock futures are pointing to a lower open on Wall Street, with futures contracts on the Nasdaq 100 falling sharply after e-commerce behemoth Amazon's first earnings miss for three years.

Earnings in focus

Back in Europe, earnings continue to take center stage with BNP Paribas, Renault, Air France-KLM and IAG among the big names reporting Friday.

BNP Paribas reported a 26% annual rise in net profit for the second quarter to 2.9 billion euros ($3.44 billion), exceeding market expectations on the back of a rebound in business activity.