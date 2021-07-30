Another wave of students may opt out of college this fall

As the delta variant drives new Covid cases across country, the pandemic's economic impact continues to weigh heavily on college enrollment.

Now, with another class of undergraduates set to start classes in the fall, families are once again struggling with the cost.

Nearly two-thirds of parents, or 63%, said their child's post-high school plans have returned to what they were before the global pandemic, according to a report by Discover Student Loans.

But of those who have changed their college plans, most said they will now go to a school closer to home, attend an online university or go to a less-expensive alternative.

Research shows these students are primarily from low-income backgrounds, students of color and first-generation students — also hardest hit by Covid.

Half of the students who are not attending college or enrolling in a career and technical education program would have attended if they had received adequate financial aid, according to another recent report by the Horatio Alger Association.

Four in 10 students need more financial aid than they did before the pandemic, and 1 in 7 students who did not previously require aid need it now, the nonprofit organization found.

Of the students who are pursuing further education and received a scholarship, 70% said it was a deciding factor in their ability to enroll.