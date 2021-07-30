U.S. and India both want to ensure a stable Afghanistan, former ambassador says

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) meets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his Residence in New Delhi on India on 28 July, 2021. Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India | Handout | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

The United States and India have a shared interest in Afghanistan — and neither side wants the Taliban to take control of the country by force, a former top diplomat told CNBC. "Both countries really want to work together to bring about an inclusive, secure (and) stable Afghanistan," said Navtej Sarna said Thursday on CNBC's "Street Signs Asia." Sarna was the Indian ambassador to the U.S. from November 2016 to December 2018. Afghanistan was one of several topics discussed Wednesday when U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in New Delhi. Blinken also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to talk about efforts to deepen bilateral ties.

Shared interests over Afghanistan

"India and the United States share a strong interest in a peaceful, secure and stable Afghanistan," Blinken said at a joint press briefing with Jaishankar in New Delhi, according to a State Department transcript. "There has to be a peaceful resolution which requires the Taliban and the Afghan Government to come to the table, and we both agree, I think strongly, that any future government in Afghanistan has to be inclusive and fully representative of the Afghan people," he added. From India's point-of-view, it wants to see the U.S. keep up pressure on Pakistan when it comes to dealing with the Taliban, according to Sarna.

India's Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar (R) and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken hold a joint news conference at Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan in New Delhi on July 28, 2021. Jonathan Ernst | AFP | Getty Images

The former ambassador also pointed out China's involvement — the country's foreign minister Wang Yi met with senior leaders of the Taliban in the Chinese city of Tianjin on Wednesday. That may potentially complicate matters further. "There's a lot happening there and it's very important that the countries with a similar mindset on Afghanistan, who want to restrain the Taliban and make it an inclusive government, get together," Sarna said.

'Early days for the Quad'

At this week's meeting, Blinken and Jaishankar also discussed strengthening the two countries' regional cooperation bilaterally and through the Quad, a quadrilateral partnership including Japan and Australia. While the informal alliance positions itself as being committed to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific, some see its existence as a counter response to China's growing influence in the region.

We'll have to wait and watch, but I think the immediate concrete thing that can happen is the vaccine initiative. Navtej Sarna Former India ambassador to the U.S.