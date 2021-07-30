MicroStrategy CEO defends debt-financed bitcoin buys, compares it to investing early in Facebook

MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor on Friday defended his enterprise software company's debt-financed purchases of bitcoin, telling CNBC he sees buying the cryptocurrency right now as comparable to investing in Facebook in the social network's early days.

"We've got $2.2 billion of debt and we pay about 1.5% interest, and we have a very long time horizon," Saylor said on "Squawk on the Street." "Our point of view is being a leveraged, bitcoin-long company is a good thing for our shareholders."

MicroStrategy has become well-known on Wall Street in the past year after the Virginia-based company started to buy and hold bitcoin, initially using cash on its balance sheet to acquire the digital tokens before turning to the debt market to make more purchases. Saylor's own profile has soared as the executive evangelized about what he feels is bitcoin's grand potential, likening it to "digital real estate."

Some people are highly skeptical of MicroStrategy's bitcoin bet, concerns that have only been amplified in recent months as the world's largest cryptocurrency by market value has weathered a period of weakness.

"If you borrow billions of dollars at 1% interest and invest it in the next Big Tech digital network that you thought was going to be the dominant Amazon or [Alphabet's]gugg Google or Facebook of money, why wouldn't you?" Saylor said. "I mean, if I could borrow $1 billion and buy Facebook a decade ago for 1% interest, I think I would've done quite well."

Facebook went public in 2012, about eight years after its founding. It's public debut had a rocky start but has since grown a company worth more than $1 trillion in stock market value.