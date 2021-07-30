Hydrogen produced using renewables will be able to travel through existing gas pipelines, Snam CEO says

In this article SRG-IT

ENEL-IT

The CEO of Italian infrastructure giant Snam on Friday outlined a vision for the future of hydrogen, saying the "beauty" of it was that it could be easily stored and transported. Speaking to CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe," Marco Alverà spoke about how current systems would be used to facilitate the delivery of hydrogen produced using renewable sources as well as biofuels.



"Right now, if you turn on your heater in Italy the gas is flowing from Russia, all the way from Siberia, in pipelines," he said.



"Tomorrow, we will have hydrogen produced in North Africa, in the North Sea, with solar and wind resources," Alverà said. "And that hydrogen can travel through the existing pipeline." Alvera said Snam had tested different percentages of blending – including as much as 100% hydrogen – in existing pipes, and it had worked. "So that's an energy transition using the infrastructure we have," he said. "And the very good news is that this new renewable energy will cost less than existing fossil fuel energy, which is [a] real breakthrough."

Described by the International Energy Agency as a "versatile energy carrier," hydrogen has a diverse range of applications and can be deployed in sectors such as industry and transport. It can be produced in a number of ways. One method includes using electrolysis, with an electric current splitting water into oxygen and hydrogen. If the electricity used in this process comes from a renewable source, such as wind or solar, then some call it green or renewable hydrogen. Currently, the vast majority of hydrogen generation is based on fossil fuels, and green hydrogen is expensive to produce. Challenges ahead