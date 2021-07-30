SoftBank-backed Gopuff snags another mega investment, boosting valuation to $15 billion

Delivery start-up Gopuff announced Friday that it has raised a $1 billion Series H round that values the two-time CNBC Disruptor 50 company at $15 billion — nearly quadruple its valuation less than a year ago when Gopuff raised $380 million at a $3.9 billion valuation.

The latest funding round includes new backers Blackstone and Guggenheim Investments, as well as existing investors Fidelity Management and SoftBank's Vision Fund, among others. Gopuff has raised a total of $3.5 billion to date.

The Philadelphia-based company began in 2013 as a craving of two college students at Drexel University, Yakir Gola and Rafael Ilishayev, who wanted M&Ms and soda late into the night without a car and trip to the convenience store being necessary. But it has long since graduated from those college-kid days.

Gopuff now delivers to over 850 cities and within 41 U.S. states (plus Washington, D.C.), and has more than 500 micro-fulfillment centers. Earlier this year, the company announced a partnership with Uber that now allows customers in more than 95 U.S. cities to order items through Uber Eats, including a range of household essentials like over-the-counter medicines and cleaning supplies, as well as snack foods and alcohol.

"When Raf and I started this company eight years ago, it was important for us to build a business that is very profitable and has really strong margins," Gola said on CNBC's "TechCheck" Friday morning. "When you look at our business, due to vertical integration, we make our margins off our product sales and our advertising business — not off drivers and service fees," he said, adding that the company was cash flow positive for the first three years before raising any capital.