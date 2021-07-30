Uber, Alibaba, Nvidia: CNBC’s Halftime Report traders answer your questions

CNBC's "Halftime Report" traders answered questions from CNBC Pro subscribers, including their views on Uber and Nvidia, and what to do with Alibaba amid the tech crackdown in China.

Shannon Saccocia, chief investment officer at Boston Private, said Alibaba is a long-term buy given that it's the biggest e-commerce provider in China and the only major cloud provider in the country. But she cautioned about the volatility in the short run.

"The political situation in China is certain to weigh on the sentiment for BABA," Saccocia said. "We are going to continue to hold here and monitor. If you bought the stock as a short-term play, I'd look elsewhere."

China is stepping up its oversight on the flood of Chinese listings in the U.S., while also tightening restrictions on cross-border data flows and security. Beijing has looked to rein in Chinese billionaire Jack Ma's Alibaba by unleashing a series of investigations since last year.

Watch the full video here.