Ties are out and stretchy pants are in: The office wardrobe might never be the same

Johnny Reynolds has been spending a chunk of his paycheck at Lululemon lately. Not for the gym, but in preparation for his return to the office.

The 27-year-old public relations professional from the Philadelphia area expects to rejoin his colleagues after Labor Day. Instead of heading to the suit section of the closest department store, he's filling his new wardrobe with Lululemon garb.

"They have button-down shirts, blazers, polos – basically a full wardrobe of comfortable, professional-looking attire," Reynolds said. "I don't envision ever wearing a suit to a meeting again."

As Americans slowly return to the office, many are adopting a style similar to Reynolds' that's increasingly being called "workleisure" — a more put-together version of the athleisure apparel many already sport from the gym to the grocery store.

For women and men, that means pants — even denim — are stretching wider thanks to generous elastic waistbands. Tops aren't tucked in, and ties are optional. Women are gravitating toward skirts and dresses that feel more comfortable than a form-fitting pair of pants. And sneakers — not heels — are always in the mix.

That also means where people shop for clothes is evolving. Companies like Lululemon and Athleta stand to benefit as consumers mix athletic-type clothing into their return-to-work wardrobes. Paring Lululemon's iconic ABC Pant with a blazer is one common example for men. Brands and department store chains, such as Nordstrom, that are associated with pre-pandemic office wardrobes are pivoting fast to include more casual options among fall merchandise.

While categories of clothing including dresses and shirts, such as polos and tunics, are predicted to grow by double-digits this year over last year, business suits will only grow about 8%, according to the market research firm Euromonitor.

Last year, dozens of retail chains filed for bankruptcy protection and thousands of stores were shuttered — including a large number of apparel chains like J.Crew, Brooks Brothers, Men's Wearhouse owner Tailored Brands and Loft parent Ascena. The shakeout has left consumers with fewer options as they plan their back-to-office shopping hauls.

"The workwear category is diminishing," said Erin Schmidt, a senior analyst at Coresight Research, a global advisory and research firm specializing in retail and technology. "It's not really a category anymore. It used to be a suit Monday through Thursday, and then casual Friday, and these were clearly defined."

"The consumer today is reinventing what that means" Schmidt said. "The consumer is rewriting that definition of workwear. And it might be a little while for employers to figure this out."

Piled-on pounds are also pushing consumers back to the mall for new clothes. Those who gained weight during the pandemic, may also be gravitating toward flowy and more forgiving clothing. Levi Strauss CEO Chip Bergh recently said the denim maker estimates that about 35% of American waistlines have been altered over the past year.

Aaron Cutler, a partner at law firm Hogan Lovells in Washington, D.C., said he won't be buying any new clothes until he sheds his own "Covid pounds."

"It's still pretty casual in the office, but once client meetings pick up, then it may necessitate some wardrobe updates," said 41-year-old Cutler. "I'll probably venture out to some stores. The human interaction will be good for me."

Meantime, 47-year-old Rahim Adatia said he has lost about 25 pounds from last March until now. The Facebook product manager in San Francisco said he has been shopping at Fila and Ted Baker for outfits to fit his now slimmed-down size.