CNBC Pro

Cannabis investor Tim Seymour on how to play Schumer's pot decriminalization bill

Tanaya Macheel@tanayamac
Share
From left, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., hold their news conference to introduce a draft of S-420 the Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act in the Capitol on Wednesday, July 14, 2021.
Bill Clark | CQ-Roll Call, Inc. | Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's proposed legislation to legalize marijuana at the federal level might not get passed, according to cannabis investor Tim Seymour, but that could buy investors extra time to get into cannabis stocks while it's still early.

More In Pro Insight

CNBC ProGoldman Sachs says these stocks will benefit from a "new normal" hybrid work future
Hannah Miaoan hour ago
watch now
VIDEO02:53
CNBC ProUber, Alibaba, Nvidia — Halftime traders share picks as markets close out sixth positive month
CNBC ProWall Street analysts think these Dow stocks can jump the most over the next 12 months
Hannah Miao
Read More