Cannabis investor Tim Seymour on how to play Schumer's pot decriminalization bill

From left, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., hold their news conference to introduce a draft of S-420 the Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act in the Capitol on Wednesday, July 14, 2021.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's proposed legislation to legalize marijuana at the federal level might not get passed, according to cannabis investor Tim Seymour, but that could buy investors extra time to get into cannabis stocks while it's still early.