Cryptocurrency is taking off as a way to pay for those vacation getaways

You'll probably have to use cryptocurrency to pay off that ransomware hacker who froze your laptop, but where else might you put all your bitcoin, ethereum and other digital coins to actual use?

Tesla may still be unsure about accepting bitcoin for its electric vehicles again, yet cryptocurrency holders can tool around in other ways now that travel suppliers are warming up to the idea.

Airfare website Cheapair.com, Latvian carrier Air Baltic and Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic have long accepted bitcoin, and Berlin-based tours and activity booking site GetYourGuide started taking dogecoin, processed via BitPay, in June as part of its expansion in the U.S.

Cryptocurrency transactions "will really matter for travel" and his firm is looking at accepting other coins going forward, said Johannes Reck, CEO and co-founder of GetYourGuide.

"People want to put their crypto back into the system [and] travel is one of the biggest categories there is," he added. "We take dogecoin now into the real world; you can apply it and actually get a real-world, kinetic experience."

Cryptocurrency also appeals to younger generations of travelers, say industry players.

Alex Simon, co-founder and CEO of soon-to-be-released travel app Elude, said next-gen vacationers "are looking for modern ways to plan and book trips."

"The ability to purchase your airline ticket or hotel through bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies is inevitable," he added. "Though the travel industry is antiquated, the new generation of travelers, Gen Z and Gen Alpha, will demand new forms of payments and alternative ways to purchase travel." (Gen Alpha is generally thought to be comprised of those born after 2010, often the children of millennials.)

Other tourism players currently transacting in crypto include Nevada's new Resorts World Las Vegas property, which takes it for select payments through a partnership with U.K. crypto exchange firm Gemini, and the Bobby Hotel in Nashville, Tennessee, where guests can book stays and events with dogecoin and other cryptocurrencies via BitPay.