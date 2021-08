Employees wait for the arrival of U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, not pictured, at a Diamondback Energy oil rig in Midland, Texas, April 17, 2019.

Earnings season has caused some big moves in individual stocks over the last few weeks, including major slides for Amazon and Pinterest on Friday.

For investors, options are a popular trading tool to take advantage of or defend against moves caused by earnings reports or other major news events.