Chinese electric car start-up Li Auto delivers more cars than Xpeng again

The Li One electric car from Li Auto is displayed at the Moonstar Global Harbor shopping mall in Shanghai, China, May 10, 2021. Costfoto | Barcroft Media | Getty Images

BEIJING — Deliveries of what is essentially a hybrid electric car from U.S.-listed Li Auto surpassed those of rival start-up Xpeng for a second straight month in July. Li Auto said Sunday it delivered 8,589 Li One vehicles in July, a monthly record. The Li One SUV is the company's only model on the market. The car comes with a fuel tank for charging the battery, extending the 180-kilometer driving range by about 620 km (385.35 miles). Xpeng said Monday it also delivered a monthly record of 8,040 vehicles — of which 75% were its P7 sedan, rather than its other model, the G3 SUV.

That meant Li Auto delivered 549 more cars than Xpeng last month, after delivering over 1,000 more cars than Xpeng in June. On a year-to-date basis through July, Xpeng delivered slightly more cars, at 38,778 versus Li Auto's 38,743. Among the three U.S.-listed Chinese electric car start-ups, Li Auto's shares have performed the best this year with gains of 15.8%. Nio's shares have fallen 8.3% during the same period, while Xpeng's are down nearly 5.4%.