Charts suggest S&P 500 may struggle in August while gold looks set to rally, Cramer says

Investors may be able to find positive returns in gold while the S&P 500 enters a historically challenging month, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday.

"The charts, as interpreted by the legendary Larry Williams, suggest that August could be a tough month for the S&P 500, but a terrific month for gold. Given the big picture backdrop right now, that wouldn't surprise me one bit," the "Mad Money" host said.

"Remember, during the original debt ceiling debacle a decade ago, the stock market broke down and ... gold did great," Cramer added, alluding to the fact a two-year suspension of the debt ceiling expired at the end of July and Congress now needs to either raise the government's borrowing limit or pause it once again.

Looking at the S&P 500, in particular, Cramer said Williams sees diminishing breadth when tallying the number of advancing stocks versus declining stocks. This is in addition to a difficult seasonal period for the broad equity index, which is up 16.8% year to date, Cramer said.