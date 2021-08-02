European stocks set to edge higher, tracking positive global sentiment

LONDON — European stocks are set to open higher on Monday, tracking positive sentiment around the world to begin the month.

Britain's FTSE 100 is seen around 34 points higher at 7,066, Germany's DAX is expected to add around 69 points to 15,613 and France's CAC 40 is set to climb around 33 points to 6,646, according to IG data.

Shares in Asia-Pacific climbed on Monday as investors picked up bargains following a recent rout, while data showed Chinese manufacturing activity growth slowed in July.

Stateside, stock futures were higher in early premarket trade as strong earnings and bipartisan progress on a wide-ranging $1 trillion infrastructure bill overrode concerns about the spread of the delta Covid-19 variant.