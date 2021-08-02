Gov. Cuomo mandates vaccinations for transit workers as New York's Covid cases surge

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference on May 10, 2021 in New York City.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued a vaccine mandate for employees of the state's MTA and Port Authority at a press conference Monday, giving transportation workers the option to get vaccinated by Labor Day or face weekly coronavirus testing.

The mandate is similar to an order Cuomo issued for state hospital employees last week in response to the surging delta variant, requiring vaccinations by Labor Day for anyone who regularly treats patients without the alternative of providing regular negative test results. Port Authority's website says the agency employs nearly 7,000 workers, while the MTA employed about 67,000 in total, according to a recent report.

"I don't believe a mask policy is going to be enough," Cuomo said at the press conference. "I think we're going to have to talk about a vaccination policy."