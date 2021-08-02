Here's what comes next for the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks to reporters about the bipartisan infrastructure bill at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, July 28, 2021. Elizabeth Frantz | Reuters

Senators introduced their bipartisan infrastructure bill on Sunday after months of wrangling, setting it up for passage as soon as this week. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer aims to rush the 2,702-page legislation through the chamber before a planned monthlong recess starting Aug. 9. Votes on amendments — or a decision by any senator to delay the process — could trip up the New York Democrat's timeline. The coming days will prove pivotal for President Joe Biden's economic agenda. Before the Senate leaves Washington, Schumer wants to pass both the $1 trillion infrastructure bill and a budget measure that would allow Democrats to approve a separate $3.5 trillion spending package without a Republican vote. "Given how bipartisan the bill is, and how much work has already been put in to get the details right, I believe the Senate can quickly process relevant amendments and pass this bill in a matter of days," Schumer said Sunday night. "Then, I will move the Senate along the second track of our infrastructure effort and take up the budget resolution," he continued.

Both massive bills could then take a while to get to Biden's desk. The House is not scheduled to return to Washington until Sept. 20. Meanwhile, the coming midterm elections could grind business in Congress to a halt next year if Democrats fail to pass the bills by the end of 2021. While the bipartisan plan appears poised to get through the Senate, Democrats' two-pronged plan could still get derailed. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has said she will not take up either the infrastructure plan or budget measure until the Senate passes both of them, a strategy that has sparked criticism from Republicans. Centrist Democrats in both chambers have concerns about the $3.5 trillion price tag attached to their party's bill. Some progressives contend it would not go far enough.