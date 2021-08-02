Ireland turns to vaccine passes to fully reopen its hospitality industry

DUBLIN — Despite the spread of the highly-contagious delta coronavirus variant, Ireland is betting on "vaccine passes" to fully reopen its bars and restaurants.

Ireland's tourism and hospitality trade has been dealing with stop-and-starts on reopening throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

Indoor service resumed on July 26 in something of a photo finish with the government and the hospitality industry finalizing guidelines for the reopening on that very morning. This included final tweaks to restaurants' contact-tracing requirements.

The key differentiator this time around is that restaurants and bars may only open their doors for fully-vaccinated people, or people that have recovered from Covid-19 in the last six months. Outdoor seating will remain available for all punters.

The big test for businesses will be managing these checks on customers' vaccination status.

The primary means of proving vaccination will be through the EU's Digital Covid Certificate, the same document that Europe is pinning its hope on for reviving tourism in the continent.

Restaurants and bars will be expected to scan the QR code on the certificate and check a customer's ID to verify they are fully vaccinated.

Noel Anderson is managing director of Dublin restaurants Lemon & Duke and The Bridge 1859, and is also chair of trade body the Licensed Vintners Association.

He told CNBC that in the first days of reopening, customers are still opting for outdoor seating over indoors but his staff have been trained in the new protocols, especially as the summer weather fades.

"I firmly believe within two or three weeks it will settle and this will be just the norm. Hopefully it won't be the norm for too long," he said.

He and many other hospitality businesses were opposed to the requirement for vaccine checks at the door.

"At the end of the day this was a government initiative. This wasn't driven by the pubs, in fact the LVA, which I'm chairperson of, we didn't want this," he said.

"You either want to stay closed until September and beyond or this is how you open. When you've got members who are closed [for over a year], you've no real choice but to take it."