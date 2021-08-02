New investors are jumping into the market during the post-pandemic boom

The incredible performance in the stock market following the coronavirus selloff has enticed new investors.

For many, the gains have been just too good to pass up.

Christian Nassif, 24, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, is one such investor. Nassif, who drives for both DoorDash and Grubhub, previously traded cryptocurrency in 2015, he said, but hadn't put any money into stocks until this year.

In January, he started to invest in stocks through a Robinhood account, with the hopes of making enough to open a vintage store with some friends.

"There was a buzz around investing," he said. "And then you look and start researching and see that there's a lot of industries that have been totally murdered by coronavirus that are inevitably going to come back."

Today, he said the account has grown to more than $70,000. Given his success, he's continued to invest with the goal of making even more money. He monitors his account and trades every day, he said, and is invested mostly in airline stocks.

Many factors spurred the influx of new retail investors, including stimulus checks, the ability to save during pandemic lockdowns that curbed activities and the availability of free or low-cost trading. In addition, the performance of so-called meme stocks driven in part by investors from r/WallStreetBets, a popular Reddit thread, and growth of cryptocurrencies such as dogecoin piqued interest for some.

"I'm finding that younger people have started to build up pretty big savings in cash," said Jeff Mattonelli, a certified financial planner and advisor at Van Leeuwen & Company in Princeton, New Jersey. "And now they're interested in what they should be doing with that cash, or how they can look to grow that money, recognizing that inflation is starting to rise."

Alternative accessibility

Josephine Ledda, 30, decided in January to invest in ethereum. Ledda, a community nutrition worker in New York City, had heard friends talk about the crypto and had some extra money to invest from federal stimulus payments.

Ethereum also appealed to her because she could invest a small amount of money to start, she said, which is different from traditional investing where it's often advised to start with thousands of dollars.

"When am I going to have $5,000 just to invest?" she said, adding that she's built up her emergency savings fund and has a 403(b) through work. "Somewhere between my student debt and my dreams, I'm here."

She started with $50, she said. Once she saw that grow, she decided to invest a larger chunk — $1,000 — for the long-term.