NJ Gov. Murphy mandates vaccines for state health care and other frontline workers

Phil Murphy, New Jersey's governor, speaks at a news conference after touring the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center Covid-19 vaccination site in Edison, New Jersey, Jan. 15, 2021.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy mandated vaccines for a variety of the state's frontline workers at a press conference Monday, setting a Sept. 7 deadline for employees spanning health care and jails.

Murphy added that employees who fail to get vaccinated must comply with regular coronavirus testing up to twice per week. The mandate applies to all staff in New Jersey's hospitals, corrections facilities, and assisted living centers.

"I want to make perfectly clear...that if we do not see significant increases in vaccination rates among the employees in these settings, we are ready and willing to require all staff to be vaccinated as a condition of their employment," Murphy said at the press conference.