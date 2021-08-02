Bolt valued at $4.75 billion as Uber rival aims to push into on-demand grocery delivery

LONDON — European ride-hailing firm Bolt said Tuesday that it has raised 600 million euros ($713 million) in fresh funding, as it looks to push into the rapidly-growing online grocery delivery industry.

The new investment round values Bolt at about $4.75 billion, more than double its last private valuation of $2 billion.

Venture capital firm Sequoia and fund managers Tekne and Ghisallo backed the financing, while existing investors G Squared, D1 Capital and Naya increased their holdings.

"Bolt's mission is to make urban travel affordable and sustainable," said Markus Villig, Bolt's CEO and founder. "We are building a future where people are not forced to buy cars that cause traffic and pollution, but use on-demand transport when they actually need it."

Bolt, formerly known as Taxify, started out as a taxi-hailing app in Estonia. The company has since branched out into several new services, including food delivery, car sharing and electric scooter and bike rentals, hoping to become what's known as a "super app."