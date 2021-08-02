Treasury yields rise to start the week ahead of PMI data

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose less than a basis point to 1.242% at 3:30 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond added 2 basis points, advancing to 1.916%. Yields move inversely to prices. One basis point equals 0.01%.

U.S. Treasury yields started the week higher, ahead of the release of purchasing managers' index data.

Markit is set to release its final manufacturing PMI for July at 9:45 a.m. ET on Monday, followed by ISM's PMI for last month at 10 a.m. ET.

U.S. construction spending data for June is due to be released at 10 a.m. ET.

Concerns about inflation also plagued the market, however, a key inflation indicator showed lesser-than-feared price pressures on Friday. The core personal consumption expenditures price index rose 3.5% in June year over year. It marked a sharp acceleration in inflation, but came in slightly below a Dow Jones forecast of a 3.6% jump.