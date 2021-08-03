Calls mount for Cuomo to resign after 'damning' sexual harassment report

Calls mounted for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign on Tuesday, following the release of a bombshell report alleging that the governor sexually harassed 11 women.

Three Democratic congressmen from New York, Reps. Tom Suozzi, Gregory Meeks and Hakeem Jeffries, none of whom had previously called on Cuomo to step down, did so on Tuesday.

"The time has come for Governor Andrew Cuomo to do the right thing for the people of New York State and resign," the lawmakers said in a statement.

Jeffries is the House Democratic Caucus chairman, the fifth highest-ranking Democrat in the House.

The report is the product of a monthslong probe by independent investigators working for state Attorney General Letitia James' office. It concluded that Cuomo "sexually harassed multiple women, and in doing so violated federal and state law," James said at a press conference.

A somber but defiant Cuomo strongly denied some of those allegations later Tuesday, and said that other examples of his alleged misconduct had been mischaracterized or misinterpreted.

News of the report's findings landed like a grenade in Albany and in Washington, where the powerful Democratic governor has earned a reputation as a bare-knuckle political brawler.

The 165-page report also said that Cuomo's office was riddled with fear and intimidation, and was a hostile work environment for many staffers. The women Cuomo harassed included members of his own staff, members of the public and other state employees, one of whom was a state trooper, the report found.

"The Governor must resign for the good of the state," said Andrea Stewart-Cousins, the Democratic majority leader of the New York State Senate. "Now that the investigation is complete and the allegations have been substantiated, it should be clear to everyone that he can no longer serve as Governor."

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and New York's junior U.S. senator, Democrat Kristen Gillibrand, issued a joint statement that reiterates their call for Cuomo's resignation.

"No elected official is above the law. The people of New York deserve better leadership in the governor's office. We continue to believe that the Governor should resign," Schumer and Gillibrand said in the statement.

Gillibrand called the report "very serious and damning."

"My heart goes out to the women who have come forward … and I thank them for their courage," she told reporters in the Capitol.

Democratic New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie also called the report's findings "disturbing," and said Cuomo is unfit to remain governor.

"The details provided by the victims are gut-wrenching. Our hearts go out to all the individuals who have had to endure this horrible experience," Heastie said in a statement. "The conduct by the Governor outlined in this report would indicate someone who is not fit for office."

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the "abhorrent behavior" outlined in the report disqualifies Cuomo from remaining in office, renewing his call for the governor to resign or be impeached.

"My first thoughts are with the women who were subject to this abhorrent behavior, and their bravery in stepping forward to share their stories," de Blasio said in a statement. "The Attorney General's detailed and thorough report substantiates many disturbing instances of severe misconduct. Andrew Cuomo committed sexual assault and sexual harassment, and intimidated a whistleblower. It is disqualifying."

One of the women allegedly sexually harassed by Cuomo was a New York state trooper.

Thomas H. Mungeer, president of the New York State Troopers Police Benevolent Association, said he was "outraged and disgusted that one of my members, who was tasked with guarding the governor and ensuring his safety, could not enjoy the same sense of security in her work environment that he was provided."

"The NYSTPBA also applauds the bravery of our member, who when called upon during this investigation was truthful and had the courage to share her experiences," said Mungeer.

This is a developing news story and will be updated with additional responses as they become available.