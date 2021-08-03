CNBC Pro

What investors should know before GM reports second-quarter results on Wednesday

Michael Wayland@MikeWayland
  • Investors will be watching GM’s earnings, but they’ll be more interested in any change to its guidance for 2021 and any updates on the the parts problem.
  • Shares of GM are up by about 125% during the past 12 months. They’ve risen nearly 40% in 2021.
GM CEO Mary Barra talks with media prior to the start of the 2017 General Motors Company Annual Meeting of Stockholders Tuesday, June 6, 2017 at GM Global Headquarters in Detroit, Michigan.
Photo by John F. Martin for GM

General Motors is expected to report record earnings for the second quarter despite production cuts and tight vehicle inventories caused by an ongoing semiconductor chip shortage.

