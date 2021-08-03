How to deal with screen time overload while working from home

Working remotely is here to stay, meaning much of our contact with co-workers will remain split over different digital platforms. This can make it difficult to maintain focus. Here are some tips to help to cope if you're feeling overwhelmed.

Many companies have opted for implementing a hybrid of remote and on-site working for the foreseeable future in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Working from home has its perks but it also means most of our communication with co-workers will be divided across a number of different platforms, such as Slack, Zoom and Microsoft Teams, to name a few. In the office, by comparison, these digital forms of communication were more interspersed with in-person conversations and meetings with colleagues, which by nature, required our undivided attention.

However, with different digital platforms all open at once, there is the temptation to feel as if we need to respond to multiple conversations simultaneously, spreading our focus more thinly.

Linda Stone, consultant and former vice president at Microsoft, told CNBC via telephone that people often "imagine that we are as limitless as the capacity of the technology."

She said that people "tend to compare ourselves and productivity to these devices but that's not really who and what we are and so it's a matter of sort of making peace with our humanity."