New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo strongly denies claims in bombshell sexual harassment report

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks from the One World Trade Center Tower while making an announcement in New York City, New York, U.S., June 15, 2021.

Embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday strongly denied claims in a bombshell report by the state Attorney General's Office, which found that he had sexually harassed at least 11 women and oversaw a "toxic culture" of fear and intimidation in his office.

"I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances," Cuomo said.

"I am 63 years old. I've lived my entire adult life in public view. That is just not who I am."

Cuomo said his lawyer Rita Glavin prepared a point-by-point rebuttal to the findings of the scathing report overseen by AG Letitia James after an investigation in which he was questioned for 11 hours.

"The facts are much different than what has been portrayed," the governor said. "Read the facts and decide for yourself."

He flatly denied an allegation that he groped a woman in the office of his home in Albany after summoning her to the governor's mansion.

"That never happened," Cuomo said.

The Democratic governor also accused investigators of bias, and implied that the probe was infected by politics.

"Politics and bias are interwoven throughout every aspect of this investigation," Cuomo said. "One would be naive to think otherwise, and New Yorkers are not naive."

But Cuomo also said that he understood that he had behaved toward some women in a way that made them feel uncomfortable. In one case, he noted, The New York Times had run a photo on its front page of him holding a woman's face as she grimaced.

That woman took offense as his gesture, which Cuomo claimed was "meant to convey warmth, nothing more."

"For that, I apologize," said Cuomo. "I now understand that there are generational or cultural perspective that frankly I hadn't fully appreciated, and I have learned form this."

Glavin, in her rebuttal, said, "Regrettably,as the findings in the Report show, the investigators have directed an utterly biased investigation and willfully ignored evidence inconsistent with the narrative they have sought to weave form the outset."

"In coming to their conclusion, they ignored the Governor's testimony and substantial corroborating evidence, and were not candid about that fact at a press conference during which they announced their findings," Glavin said. "We have just received and are viewing the Report and will supplement this statement. But even on a quick first review, it is clear that the Report purposefully omits key evidence."