Nikola reports narrower-than-expected loss during second quarter

Electric vehicle start-up Nikola Corp. reported a narrower-than-expected loss for the second quarter, as the company continues vehicle validation testing and progresses toward delivering its first trucks to customers.

Here's how Nikola did compared with what Wall Street expected based on average estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

Adjusted results: a loss of 20 cents per share vs a loss of 29 cents a share

Revenue: $0 vs $0

Shares of Nikola were up by about 2% during premarket trading to $11.40 a share. The stock is down by about 27% this year.

The loss comes five days after a federal grand jury charged Nikola founder Trevor Milton with three counts of criminal fraud for lying about "nearly all aspects of the business" to bolster stock sales of the electric vehicle start-up.