Cuomo violated federal, state laws as he sexually harassed multiple women, NY attorney general says

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed at least 11 women and then retaliated against a former employee who complained publicly about his conduct, according to a bombshell report released Tuesday by state Attorney General Letitia James. The monthslong probe concluded that Cuomo "sexually harassed multiple women, and in doing so violated federal and state law," James said at a press conference. Her office noted, however, that there were no specific penalties tied to the report. The 165-page report, which comprises interviews with 179 witnesses and a review of tens of thousands of documents, also said that Cuomo's office was riddled with fear and intimidation, and was a hostile work environment for many staffers.

Cuomo harassed members of his own staff, members of the public and other state employees, one of whom was a state trooper, the report alleges. He engaged in nonconsensual touching, groping, kissing and hugging, and made inappropriate comments toward numerous women, according to the report. The findings reveal "a deeply disturbing, yet clear, picture," James said, describing Cuomo's office as "a toxic workplace." Cuomo's office did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment on the attorney general's report. The announcement came about two weeks after Cuomo was interviewed by investigators retained by James' office for the probe. Cuomo was reportedly questioned for 11 hours.

Mariann Wang, a lawyer for two alleged victims, Alyssa McGrath and Virginia Limmiatis, said in a statement, "Cuomo's misogyny and abuse cannot be denied." "He has been doing this for years, without any repercussions. He should not be in charge of our government and should not be in any position of power over anyone else," Wang's statement said. The probe into numerous women's allegations of sexual harassment by Cuomo began in March, after the state's executive chamber granted James' request to investigate. Later that same month, dozens of Democratic state lawmakers — including New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, with whom Cuomo has long had a fraught relationship — urged the governor to resign. New York Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, also a Democrat, in mid-March authorized a panel to launch an impeachment investigation into the harassment claims and other allegations of wrongdoing by Cuomo, including whether his staff tried to hide or alter data on coronavirus deaths in New York nursing homes. Cuomo has defended himself against all the allegations and has repeatedly rebuffed calls for his resignation, though he has apologized for making some women feel uncomfortable. "I never harassed anyone, I never assaulted anyone, I never abused anyone," Cuomo said in March. "I'm not going to resign."

President Joe Biden has previously said that Cuomo should resign if the allegations against him are confirmed the investigation. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Cuomo still had the backing of multiple New York business leaders going into the release of the report. His reelection campaign raised over $2 million on the backs of the executives, including big donations from real estate executive Stephen Ross and Laurance Rockefeller Jr., a member of the ultrawealthy Rockefeller family. It's unclear if those executives will still support him going forward. Cuomo has previously suggested that the probe was not being conducted in an independent manner, and his staff have noted that James could be a potential future gubernatorial candidate in New York. James at the presser said she was offended by the efforts to undercut and discredit the investigation. "I believe women. And I believe all of these 11 women," James said.

New York State Attorney General, Letitia James, listens to independent investigators Joon H. Kim and Anne L. Clark (not pictured) during a news conference regarding a probe that found New York Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, in New York, August 3, 2021. Eduardo Munoz | Reuters