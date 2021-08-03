New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio will mandate vaccines for certain indoor activities
- The order goes into effect Aug. 16, with full enforcement beginning Sept. 13.
- De Blasio said that the mandate, known as the Key to NYC Pass, would encourage increased immunizations to combat the spread of the delta variant.
- The mayor's order comes just a day after de Blasio mandated vaccinations for all of the city's new hires.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio mandated inoculations for a range of indoor venues at a press conference Tuesday morning, requiring proof of vaccinations from employees and customers of indoor eateries, gyms, and entertainment centers.
The order goes into effect Aug. 16, with full enforcement beginning Sept. 13. De Blasio said that the mandate, known as the Key to NYC Pass, would encourage increased immunizations to combat the spread of the delta variant.
"When you hear those words, I want you to imagine the notion that, because someone's vaccinated, they can do all the amazing things that are available in this city," de Blasio said of the Key to NYC Pass.
De Blasio added that the city would begin inspecting businesses for compliance in mid-September. All affected customers and workers can either provide their vaccination cards or upload their proof of vaccination to the Excelsior Pass application.
The mayor's order comes just a day after de Blasio mandated vaccinations for all of the city's new hires, requiring them to provide proof of vaccination by their first day of work without the option to get tested regularly instead. De Blasio issued a similar mandate for New York City's 45,000 health-care workers on July 26, asking them to either verify their immunization status by Aug. 2 or submit weekly negative coronavirus tests.
New York City also started offering $100 for anyone receiving their vaccinations from a city vaccine site on July 30.
"The only reason we're having this recovery is vaccination," de Blasio said. "So it's time. And this is going to send that message clearly."
This is breaking news. Check back for updates.
Correction: An earlier headline mischaracterized the scope of the vaccine mandate for indoor activities. It will cover certain indoor activities.