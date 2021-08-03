New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio will mandate vaccines for certain indoor activities

A person walks outside Aladdin at the New Amsterdam Theatre in Times Square on June 08, 2021 in New York City.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio mandated inoculations for a range of indoor venues at a press conference Tuesday morning, requiring proof of vaccinations from employees and customers of indoor eateries, gyms, and entertainment centers.

The order goes into effect Aug. 16, with full enforcement beginning Sept. 13. De Blasio said that the mandate, known as the Key to NYC Pass, would encourage increased immunizations to combat the spread of the delta variant.

"When you hear those words, I want you to imagine the notion that, because someone's vaccinated, they can do all the amazing things that are available in this city," de Blasio said of the Key to NYC Pass.

De Blasio added that the city would begin inspecting businesses for compliance in mid-September. All affected customers and workers can either provide their vaccination cards or upload their proof of vaccination to the Excelsior Pass application.