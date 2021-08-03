New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio will mandate Covid vaccines for certain indoor activities

A person walks outside Aladdin at the New Amsterdam Theatre in Times Square on June 08, 2021 in New York City.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio mandated inoculations for a range of indoor venues at a news conference Tuesday morning, requiring proof of Covid vaccinations from employees and customers of indoor eateries, gyms and entertainment centers.

The order goes into effect Aug. 16, with full enforcement beginning Sept. 13. De Blasio said the mandate, known as the Key to NYC Pass, would encourage increased immunizations to combat the spread of the delta coronavirus variant.

"When you hear those words, I want you to imagine the notion that, because someone's vaccinated, they can do all the amazing things that are available in this city," de Blasio said of the Key to NYC Pass.

De Blasio added that the city would begin inspecting businesses for compliance in mid-September. All affected customers and workers can either provide their vaccination cards or upload their proof of vaccination to the Excelsior Pass application.

Shortly after de Blasio's press conference, the National Restaurant Association issued a statement regarding the city's initiative. The organization, which says it represents almost 500,000 food service establishments, expressed support for increased vaccinations but said the mandate would be burdensome to enforce and result in "significant changes" for restaurants moving forward.

"Checking vaccination status isn't like ID-ing a customer before serving them a drink—staff receive training on how to do that," Larry Lynch, the group's senior vice president of science and industry, said in the statement. "Now, without training, our staff members are expected to check the vaccine status of every customer wanting to eat inside the establishment."

The New York City Hospitality Alliance also commented on the mandate in a statement released Tuesday. The alliance acknowledged that the new measure would be a "difficult step and controversial," but added that it could help forestall "new occupancy restrictions and shut down orders that will again devastate small businesses and workers who have not yet recovered from the pandemic."