Here’s where return-to-office plans stand now

In just a few weeks, many U.S.-based companies planned to be back in the office, at least part of the time.

But a recent surge in Covid-19 cases due to the delta variant has caused some employers, including Apple, Alphabet, Uber and Lyft, to delay those return-to-office dates.

And increasingly, employees are less willing to go back amid the ongoing pandemic.

"This is an unprecedented, once-in-a-century public health emergency, and things are, unfortunately, in flux," said Bob Bollinger, a professor of infectious diseases at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and inventor of the emocha Health app.

"We must deal with the data as it comes in and make adjustments as needed."

Legally, if an employee has a medical issue, they have a right to request a reasonable accommodation, which may be to stay home, according to David Barron, a labor and employment attorney at the law firm Cozen O'Connor.

"It's increasingly problematic if the data shows that even if you are vaccinated, you can still get sick," he said. "A lot of employers thought they had solved that problem, but we are headed back to the start."

For now, many companies are "in a wait-and-see mode," Barron said, although it is likely more will consider delaying their return-to-office plans.

In a survey of more than 350 CEOs and human resources and finance leaders in June, 74% said they plan to have employees back in the office by the fall of this year, according to staffing firm LaSalle Network.