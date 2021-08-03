France's Societe Generale beats profit forecast in second quarter as retail banking returns

LONDON — Societe Generale has beaten analysts expectations in the second quarter of this year, helped by a bounce back in retail banking in France and fewer loan defaults.

The lender reported net income of 1.44 billion euros ($1.71 billion) for the second quarter. Analysts had expected a 704 million euro net profit for the three-month period, according to Refinitiv.

The latest results follow a "record" quarter at the start of 2021, when first-quarter profit reached 814 million euros, and mark a significant swing to profit from the loss of 1.26 billion euros posted a year ago, at the height of the Covid-induced economic crisis.

The second quarter "was marked by the strong revenue momentum, continued cost discipline and a very low cost of risk resulting from very few loan defaults," Frederic Oudea, the group's CEO, said. He said the results for the first half of 2021 are the best in five years.