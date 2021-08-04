5 things to know before the stock market opens Wednesday

1. Wall Street looks steady after S&P 500's record close

Traders work at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, August 3, 2021. Andrew Kelly | Reuters

U.S. stock futures were relatively flat Wednesday, one day after the S&P 500 broke a two-session losing streak and closed at a record high as broad market strength outweighed travel stocks held back by Covid fears. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also rose Tuesday for the first time in three sessions and finished fractionally shy of last week's record close. The Nasdaq advanced Tuesday and ended about 0.5% away from last week's record close.

People enter the Goldman Sachs headquarters building in New York, U.S., on Monday, June 14, 2021. Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The 10-year Treasury yield ticked higher Wednesday to around 1.18% ahead of the before-the-bell release of the ADP's July private-sector employment report. Economists expect job growth of 653,000 positions at U.S. companies. The ADP report serves as a walk-up to the more closely watched nonfarm payrolls count that the Labor Department releases Friday.

2. Robinhood jumps for second straight day, way above IPO price

Vlad Tenev, CEO and co-founder Robinhood Markets, Inc., is displayed on a screen during his company’s IPO at the Nasdaq Market site in Times Square in New York City, U.S., July 29, 2021. Brendan McDermid | Reuters

Shares of Robinhood jumped about 16% in the premarket after surging more than 24% on Wednesday, blowing past last week's $38 initial public offering price. The wildly popular stock trading app fell 8% in its debut Thursday. It crept up Friday and Monday before rocketing higher Tuesday to $46.80 per share. Robinhood appears to be garnering attention from retail investors, after giving roughly a quarter of its IPO shares to its own clients. It's a "top traded stock" on Fidelity, which is generally a good proxy for individual investor interest.

3. GM, CVS Health report quarterly earnings before the bell

A General Motors assembly worker loads engine block castings on to the assembly line at the GM Romulus Powertrain plant in Romulus, Michigan, U.S. August 21, 2019. Rebecca Cook | Reuters

General Motors on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.97 per share. CNBC's Phil LeBeau reported that it's unclear whether analyst estimates of $2.23 per share accounted for $1.3 billion of warranty costs. Revenue of $34.17 billion handily beat estimates. GM upped its full-year guidance. In June, GM projected better-than-expected results in the second quarter despite the industrywide impact of the shortage, which also is causing record vehicle pricing and profits. Shares of GM were little changed in Wednesday's premarket.

Signs offering COVID-19 vaccinations are seen outside of a CVS pharmacy in Washington, DC on May 7, 2021. Mandel Ngan | AFP | Getty Images

CVS Health on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings and revenue that beat expectations. The pharmacy chain raised its forecast for the year as spiking Covid cases in the U.S. due to the delta variant reenergize the nation's vaccination campaign efforts. CVS earned $2.42 per share on an 11% revenue jump to $72.62 billion. Shares were steady in the premarket.

4. FDA reportedly speeds up full-approval process for Pfizer vaccine

Registered nurse Darryl Hana prepares a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a three-day vaccination clinic at Providence Wilmington Wellness and Activity Center on July 29, 2021 in Wilmington, California. Mario Tama | Getty Images

Demonstrators gather during a protest against the expiration of the eviction moratorium outside of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The CDC issued a new federal eviction moratorium. The ban, announced Tuesday, will be targeted at areas of the country experiencing high levels of coronavirus infections. It will last for 60 days until Oct. 3. The protection could cover around 90% of renters. The CDC's original eviction ban, which had been in effect since September, expired at the end of last month.

5. Yellen says Biden's agenda key to keeping U.S. recovery going