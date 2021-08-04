From Beijing to Wuhan, China orders mass testing and restrictions as Covid cases rise

Residents of Wuhan city in China's Hubei province queue to take nucleic acid tests for Covid-19 on August 3, 2021.

China is facing pockets of resurgence in major cities from Beijing to Wuhan, and authorities have imposed mass testing and widespread travel restrictions in some areas.

Daily Covid-19 cases are rising again as the delta variant spreads across the country.

China's National Health Commission said it confirmed 96 Covid cases on Wednesday — the third straight day it reported 90 cases and above. Of the newly confirmed cases, 71 were locally transmitted, said the health commission.

Economists are concerned that a strict government clampdown on movements could hurt the economy — the only major economy to grow last year.

"China has shown before that it is willing to take tough action to control Covid, and we don't doubt that it will do so again this time," Robert Carnell, regional head of Asia-Pacific research at Dutch bank ING, said in a note on Wednesday.

"Tough restrictions on movement and travel already in place will likely bring the desired results. But the delta variant is a particularly slippery little critter, and the concern for us, and we imagine, many others, is how quickly this will occur, and at what economic cost in the meantime," he added.