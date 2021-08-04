Collecting unemployment? Most states re-impose a 'look for work' requirement

Most states are re-imposing a requirement to look for work as a condition of getting unemployment benefits — and the holdouts may soon do the same.

So-called "work search" rules have long been a condition for the jobless to receive income support from the government. It helps fulfill the mandate that recipients be actively looking for a job.

The policy promotes a key goal of unemployment insurance — to keep people attached to the labor market, according to unemployment experts.

But all states suspended work-search criteria early in the Covid pandemic. A federal law gave them the flexibility to do so, as it became clear that job hunting risked spreading the coronavirus. It may have also been impractical, given that many businesses were shut.

Now, states are re-imposing the rules, as the economy and labor market rebound from their pandemic depths.

"Within the past couple months, pretty much every state has brought back its work-search requirements," according to Alexa Tapia, an unemployment insurance campaign coordinator at the National Employment Law Project.

Only Illinois, New Jersey and Washington, D.C., haven't yet done so, according to ZipRecruiter data available through June 18.

However, New Jersey plans to return to its pre-pandemic work-search requirement on Sept. 4, when the expanded federal benefits expire in the state, according to Angela Delli-Santi, a spokeswoman for the state Department of Labor.

Spokespeople at the Illinois and D.C. labor bureaus couldn't be reached for comment.