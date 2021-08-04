General Motors misses Wall Street second-quarter earnings expectations, raises 2021 guidance

General Motors missed Wall Street's earnings expectations for the second-quarter despite a strong profit and raising its guidance for the year.

GM's second-quarter earnings were dragged down due to about $1.3 billion in warranty recall costs, including $800 million related to the Chevrolet Bolt EV. The electric vehicle has been recalled twice in the past year due to fire risks.

Here's how GM did compared with what Wall Street expected based on average estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

Adjusted EPS: $1.97 vs. $2.23 expected

Revenue: $34.17 billion vs. $30.9 billion expected

The automaker on Wednesday raised its adjusted full-year guidance to between $11.5 billion and $13.5 billion, or $5.40 to $6.40 a share, up from $10 billion to $11 billion, or $4.50 to $5.25 a share.

Shares of GM were down about 3% during premarket trading to $56.35 a share.

On an unadjusted basis, net income was $2.8 billion for the second quarter compared with a loss of $758 million in the second quarter of 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic causing rolling shutdowns of its factories. The automaker reported pretax adjusted earnings of $4.1 billion for the second quarter, up from a loss of $536 million a year earlier.