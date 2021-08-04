Illinois Gov. Pritzker introduces mask mandate for schools as Covid cases surge

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced a mask mandate for all state students regardless of their vaccination status at a press conference Wednesday, requiring facial coverings in all indoor settings from preschool through high school.

Pritzker noted that the new order would impact 1.8 million unvaccinated children under the age of 12. In addition to requiring masks in schools, Pritzker mandated facial coverings in all long-term care facilities in state, as well as in state-run corrections facilities, veterans homes, psychiatric hospitals and developmental centers.

"Preventing outbreaks from the start also prevents kids from having to stay home because they're sick or in quarantine," Pritzker said.

The move comes as the coronavirus delta variant spreads rapidly across the state and the nation.

Illinois experienced a 46% increase in cases last week, a seven-day average of almost 1,669 new coronavirus cases, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.