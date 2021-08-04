NYC will require proof of vaccination for restaurants, gyms and indoor venues — is that enough to keep you safe?

Your proof of Covid vaccination is about to become a lot more important.

On Tuesday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that people will need to show proof of Covid vaccination to enter indoor restaurants, gyms and performance venues starting on Aug. 16. The move comes a day after two high-profile businesses issued similar nationwide policies: On Monday, Equinox Group, the parent company of SoulCycle and Equinox fitness clubs, said that members, riders and staff must show proof of vaccination to enter facilities beginning next month.

In New York City, de Blasio said, the mandate is intended to encourage more people to get vaccinated. "It is time for people to see vaccinations as literally necessary to living a good, full and healthy life," he said. "If you're unvaccinated, unfortunately, you will not be able to participate in many things."

According to Dr. Jennifer Lighter, an epidemiologist at NYU Langone Health, this is "a great step forward" because it makes indoor spaces safer while incentivizing unvaccinated people to get on board.

But are vaccinations alone enough to keep you safe, or are there still risks to being indoors with other fully vaccinated people?

The answer depends on a few factors, including your community's rate of Covid transmission and your own personal risk profile. And at this stage in the pandemic, as the more transmissible delta variant spreads, vaccinated people still need to be careful.

Here's what you need to know: