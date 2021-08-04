These names could be winners as solar stocks resurge, strategist says

Solar stocks could outperform as analysts get bullish on the group.

That's according to Matt Maley, equity strategist at Miller Tabak, who says the Invesco Solar ETF (TAN) and one of its holdings in particular could extend its climb.

"You look at both First Solar and the TAN ETF and they both have a lot of upside potential," Maley said on CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Tuesday.

"[First Solar] made a nice double bottom in March and May, and since then it made a higher high, and now more recently it made a higher low," he said. "If we can follow that with another higher high above the $94 level, that's going to be very bullish for the stock and [it's] really going to gain a lot of upside momentum money into the name."