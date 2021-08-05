These $200 fries are the most expensive in the world. Are they worth the money?

New York City's Serendipity 3, which is typically known for its extravagant desserts, also makes the world's most expensive fries, priced at $200 a plate.

The Guinness World Record-setting plate of fries includes a number of lavish ingredients, such as imported goose fat and edible gold. However, tasting Serendipity 3's Crème de la Crème Pomme Frites will require some planning ahead since the restaurant currently has a 10-week long waiting period for the dish.

Nate Skid, a senior producer at CNBC Make It, recently got a chance to taste the fries himself and see if they are worth the money. But going in, he was skeptical.

"Why do we have to wait two months to try them? Just because something's expensive doesn't mean it's worth the money," Skid says. "If you're going to sell a plate of $200 French fries, they better be good."

When coming up with the idea, Joe Calderone, Serendipity 3's creative director, and Frederick Schoen-Kiewert, the restaurant's head chef, wanted to create a dish to generate some post-pandemic buzz.

To make the dish, Schoen-Kiewert starts with Chipperbec potatoes, which are blanched in a $500 bottle of 2006 Dom Pérignon champagne. He then rinses the fries in French champagne vinegar, which he says is used as a way to rinse off sugars and prevent overbrowning.

A number of additional steps are used to create the firm, crispy texture of the potatoes, including frying them in goose fat from France simply because, "it's beautiful, it's crazy, it is over the top and not for nothing, it has a lot of flavor to it," Schoen-Kiewert says.

The fries are also sprinkled with truffle salt, topped with edible gold shavings and served on a crystal plate. The dish is served with Mornay sauce, which is made from locally sourced cream and a trio of truffle chesses: raclette, gruyère and pecorino.

So, how does it taste? "This is the best junk food I've ever had in my entire life," Skid says.

"This is high-end food for the people, expensive enough to be prohibitive, but not so ridiculous that they're out of reach for a special occasion, like say, the end of a pandemic," Skid says.

