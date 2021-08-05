CNBC Pro

Here's Goldman’s favorite stock-buying strategy from here as firm raises its forecast

Tanaya Macheel@tanayamac
Share
People visit Estee Lauder booth on day two of the 2nd China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Center on November 6, 2019 in Shanghai, China. The 2nd China International Import Expo (CIIE) is held in Shanghai on November 5-10. (Photo by Xu Congjun/VCG via Getty Images)
Xu Congjun | VCG | Visual China Group | Getty Images

There's a tactical trade to be made in stocks that've been hit by fears and concerns around the Covid-19 Delta variant, according to Goldman Sachs.

More In Investing trends

CNBC ProThe world’s second-biggest cryptocurrency is rallying more than bitcoin
Ryan Browne
CNBC ProElectric cars own the future. But here are 4 traditional automakers that could be winners
Weizhen Tan
CNBC ProWhy shorting Robinhood is next to impossible right now, even if you think this rally is out of whack
Bob Pisani
Read More